Man fires shots at CTA bus after being denied entry over mask: police

A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired shots at a CTA bus in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the 38-year-old was attempting to board a CTA bus and was refused entry because he was not wearing a mask, Chicago police said. The man then took out a gun and fired several shots at the bus as it was headed east on 95th Street.

Two rounds struck the doors of the bus, police said. No one was struck.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

He was taken into custody in the 300 block of West 119th Street, police said. Charges are pending.