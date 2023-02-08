Man fired shots at another driver during road rage incident on I-94 in Cook County: police

article

A Racine man is accused of firing shots at another car during a road rage incident Sunday.

Dylan Creekpaum, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of cannabis.

At about 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5, Illinois State Police Troop 3 received a 911 call from a victim who said he was driving on Interstate 94 northbound near Old Orchard Road when his vehicle was shot by a driver in another car during a road rage incident, ISP said.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Antioch, was not injured.

ISP sent out a radio broadcast alerting other police departments in the area of the crime and the wanted suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Wisconsin registration, ISP said.

Skokie police located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on I-94 northbound at Old Orchard Road.

The driver, identified as Creekpaum, was taken into custody without incident. A firearm was located on his person at the time of his arrest.

While searching Creekpaum's vehicle, police located 500 grams of cannabis.

Creekpaum's bond was set at $300,000.