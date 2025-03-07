Man faces new charge of first-degree murder after ex-girlfriend found dead in Busse Woods

The Brief Juan Pio Toto, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Atalia Pucheta Martinez, whose body was found in Busse Woods Forest Preserve in November 2024. Toto was initially arrested on Nov. 11 for concealing a death, but additional charges were pending the Cook County Medical Examiner’s ruling. After the medical examiner determined Martinez’s death was a homicide, the murder charge was filed, and Toto is held pending a court hearing on March 24.



A Mount Prospect man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, whose body was found in Busse Woods Forest Preserve last November.

He was initially arrested on a different charge.

Man Charged in Mount Prospect Woman's Death

What we know:

Juan Pio Toto, 26, was charged with first-degree murder on March 5 in connection with the death of Atalia Pucheta Martinez, according to Mount Prospect police.

Pictured is Juan Pio Toto, 26. (Mount Prospect PD )

Her body was discovered in the Busse Woods Forest Preserve on Nov. 9, 2024, after she was reported missing the same day.

Toto had initially been arrested on Nov. 11, 2024, for concealing a death, a Class 4 felony.

Authorities said Toto admitted to arguing with Martinez in the parking lot of their apartment complex, where she fell and hit her head. He then placed her body in his vehicle and left her in a wooded area.

Following the Cook County Medical Examiner's ruling that Martinez’s death was a homicide, the first-degree murder charge was filed.

What's next:

Toto had a detention hearing on March 5 and was ordered held until his next court date at 9:30 a.m. on March 24 in Rolling Meadows.