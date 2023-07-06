Man fled from traffic stop in stolen vehicle: police

article

A man is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Sycamore in a stolen vehicle Thursday.

Carlos Diaz was charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing identification.

At about 8:38 a.m., Sycamore police alerted the Kane County Sheriff's Office about a vehicle that had fled from a traffic stop in their jurisdiction.

The vehicle was described as a red Hyundai Elantra.

Kane County deputies then began searching areas where the vehicle may have fled. During the search, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of the Elantra on Beith Road, which was backed up into a wooded area.

The license plates had been taken off the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy then ran the VIN on the vehicle and found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Colorado.

The sheriff's office set up a perimeter and used two K9 units to continue the search for the suspect.

The K9 units were able to locate a subject walking through the field who identified himself as Miguel Vega.

The suspect allegedly stated to police that he was the driver of the vehicle and that he was the one that fled from Sycamore police.

The Sycamore police officer also identified the suspect as the driver of the vehicle. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Kane County Adult Justice Center.

It was then determined that the suspect gave an incorrect name, and he was identified as Carlos Diaz.

Diaz is currently being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center with no bond posted.