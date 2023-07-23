Man followed by gunmen, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot while inside a vehicle on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday afternoon.

At about 4:34 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 3600 block of South Francisco Avenue and being followed by unknown offenders in a Cadillac SUV, police said.

The offenders exited the vehicle and fired shots, striking the man in his right thigh.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.