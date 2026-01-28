College football transfer portal: Assessing Illinois football in the open portal window

The transfer portal has become one of the biggest stories in college football.

Here’s a look at how the Fighting Illini fared in the open transfer portal window at the start of January.

Illinois Football in the transfer portal

Incoming Players: 15 transfers

Outgoing Players: 26 transfers

There was an obvious place to start for Illinois to start in the portal. Quarterback Luke Altmeyer is out of eligibility. The Illini need to fill those shoes.

It didn't take long for Bret Bielema's staff to get their guy.

Katin Houser was the first portal addition for Illinois on Jan. 4, and will be the starting quarterback. Illinois adds a quarterback with plenty of production. In his first four seasons of college football, Houser threw for 6,438 yards and 43 touchdowns, while also scoring 15 rushing touchdowns.

From there, it was about filling the spots that became roster needs.

The Illini added three wide receivers in FIU transfer Alex Perry, Ball State transfer Ty Robinson and FAU transfer Jayshon Platt. After an entire offseason of wondering what Illinois would do without a No. 1 receiver, Bielema went out and redid his entire receiver room.

He also added a whole platoon to the defensive line. Connor Sullivan, Carter Janki, Darrell Prater and Isaiah Thomison join the program.

Wisconsin transfer Jake Renfro brings needed experience and helps anchor the offensive line.

Big picture view:

If anything, this transfer portal class allows Illinois to be patient while also making the 2026 roster deeper.

Adding four transfers to the defensive line reinforces how the trenches are a necessity for Bielema's defense. Losing Gabe Jacas is difficult, but it becomes easier to develop pass rushers when there's a fresh rotation of lineman in the trenches that can eat space and demand double teams.

It's also clear that getting Houser was step one for Illinois.

Adding Perry, Robinson and Platt gives Houser three experienced targets to throw to. Perry is 6-foot-5 and Robinson is 6-foot-4, giving the Illini the ability to challenge opposing defenses vertically.

This offense will center around Houser, but it also gives Illinois time to work with young players like quarterback Carson Boyd and freshman receiver Nasir Rankin.

There's no need to put both of them on the field if they're not ready. Adding experienced veterans around them gives them the time to make sure they can develop to the level Illinois needs to be at when it's their time.

What they're saying:

"This is the most fun I’ve ever had in coaching because you know you’re on a more equal playing field," Bielema told ESPN's Dan Wetzel. "The introduction of the portal, NIL and revenue sharing, is the most game-changing development in my 32 years of coaching."