Elgin police search for man who allegedly made inappropriate comments to middle school girls

Elgin police are searching for a man who allegedly made inappropriate comments to middle school girls as they walked home from school.

An Abbott Middle School student reported the incident to police on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

The student told police a man in his 20s with short hair and facial hair was making inappropriate statements to female students walking home from school in the 300-400 block of Standish Street between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

The man followed the girls in his vehicle which is believed to be a silver or beige Ford Edge.

Elgin police say they have contacted the school and there will be extra patrols in the ares during dismissal.

This incident is currently under investigation by our Major Investigations Division.

If you have information that may assist, call 847-289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411.