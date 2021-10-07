Man found dead after SWAT team responds to Ukrainian Village apartment

An 18-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in Ukrainian Village Wednesday after smashing a window while arguing with his mother, police said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of West Augusta Boulevard about 8:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, Chicago police said.

Police said officers made their way into the apartment and three occupants left unharmed, but the teen was not located.

A SWAT team was called and the 18-year-old was found dead in a room inside the apartment, police said. The cause of his dead was not immediately known.

Area Three detectives are investigating.