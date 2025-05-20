Man, 40, found dead near burning building in Chicago’s Little Village, police say

The Brief A 40-year-old man was found dead near a burning building in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Monday night. Authorities did not identify the man. It was unclear what led to the man's death.



A 40-year-old man was found dead near a burning building in the Little Village neighborhood on Monday night.

The fire happened at a building in the 2600 block of South Pulaski Road, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of a fire in front of the building a little before 11 p.m.

After firefighters put out the fire, the man was found unresponsive. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are investigating the death.

What we don't know:

Neither the police nor the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man.

It was unclear how the man died.