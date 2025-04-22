Man found dead on CTA Blue Line train at O'Hare, police say

The Brief A man was found unresponsive on a CTA Blue Line train at O’Hare Airport on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity has not been confirmed. Chicago Police are investigating.



A man was found dead Tuesday morning aboard a CTA Blue Line train at O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the man was discovered unresponsive around 8 a.m. on a train at the O’Hare station in the 0–100 block of West CTA O’Hare Platform Street.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified, and detectives have launched a death investigation. Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of death.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any details about the man, including his age or how long he had been on the train.

What's next:

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.