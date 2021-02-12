Man found dead in burning vehicle in Lawndale: police

A man was found dead in a burning vehicle Thursday in Lawndale on the West Side, according to police.

Firefighters found the man in the driver’s seat of a burning vehicle about 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said.

The fire was extinguished and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.