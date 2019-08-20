Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in Lake Michigan at 31st Street Harbor

Chicago police investigate after a man was found dead in Lake Michigan Aug. 20, 2019, at 31st Street Harbor, 3155 S. Lake Shore Drive. | David Struett/Sun-Times

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was found dead in Lake Michigan Tuesday near 31st Street Harbor on the South Side.

Authorities were called about a body in the water at 1:48 p.m. in the harbor, 3155 S. Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man was found near the boat launch, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how long he'd been in the water, police said.