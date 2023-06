A man was found dead late Saturday in a residential fire in Roseland on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 11:50 p.m. to a house fire in the 10300 block of South Calumet Avenue, where they found a 70-year-old man unresponsive in a bed, Chicago fire officials said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.