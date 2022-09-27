Man found dead after South Shore apartment fire

A man was found dead inside an apartment after it caught fire Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Firefighters extinguished the fire around 1:35 a.m. in a residence in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive where they discovered the 67-year-old lying unresponsive on the floor, police said.

The victim suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Chicago's Office of Fire Investigation determined the blaze was accidental, police said.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.