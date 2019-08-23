Man found dead near Stevenson Expressway ramp on South Side

article

A man was found dead Friday near a Stevenson Expressway exit ramp on the South Side.

A friend found the man unresponsive at 8:18 a.m. near a ramp to Ashland Avenue under northbound I-55, according to Illinois State Police.

The friend went to a nearby fire station to get help, state police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are conducting an “open and ongoing” death investigation.