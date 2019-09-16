Man found dead of apparent drug overdose in Macy's State Street bathroom: police

A man was found dead Monday in a bathroom at the Macy’s on State Street.

A security guards doing rounds while the store was closed found the man at 6:21 a.m. inside a restroom at the store, 111 N. State St., according to Chicago police.

The guard initially thought the man was sleeping, but called 911 after realizing he was unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the homeless man, thought to be between 22 and 24 years old, died of an apparent drug overdose.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.