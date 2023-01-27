Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse

There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found.

Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m.

Police then confirmed that a man was found dead on the premises. Police said the man was roughly 35-40 years old.

According to scanner traffic, the body was found "mashed up."

Detectives have been speaking to employees and reviewing surveillance videos throughout the day.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

One employee said off-camera that the body arrived by railcar.

Workers at a logistics company directly across the street from the warehouse have been monitoring the scene all day.

"I saw a bunch of cop cars, and I'm like what's going on? And then I, you know, hear everyone start talking and they're saying they either found a head or just a body," one worker from the logistics company said.

According to police scanner alerts, the body arrived from Mexico.

The circumstances of the incident are still currently under investigation.