Man found dead on roof of Columbia College Chicago building

A man was found dead on the roof of a Columbia College Chicago building Monday afternoon.

The man, between 20 and 30, was found unresponsive on the roof, at 618 S. Michigan Avenue about 1:35 p.m., Chicago police and Columbia College Chicago said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.