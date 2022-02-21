Expand / Collapse search
Man found dead on roof of Columbia College Chicago building

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man was found dead on the roof of a Columbia College Chicago building Monday afternoon.

The man, between 20 and 30, was found unresponsive on the roof, at 618 S. Michigan Avenue about 1:35 p.m., Chicago police and Columbia College Chicago said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.