Man found dead in South Shore residential building after shooting, police say

A man was found dead at a South Shore residence Saturday afternoon after a shooting, prompting a homicide investigation by Chicago police.

Deadly South Shore shooting

What we know:

The incident occurred at 4:39 p.m. in the 7700 block of S. Kingston Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was found unresponsive in a building with gunshot wounds to his face, neck, and right shoulder, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect or the motive for the shooting remain unclear. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.