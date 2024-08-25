Man found dead at West Side apartment with dog bites on his body

A man was found dead with several dog bites on his body at an apartment in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

The victim was found unresponsive in the entryway of a two-unit apartment building in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police said he had multiple dog bites on his body and several dogs were located in the apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as 33-year-old Keshon Bullock, of Cicero.

His exact cause of death remains under investigation.