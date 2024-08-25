Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Grundy County, Lake County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Newton County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, La Salle County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County

Man found dead at West Side apartment with dog bites on his body

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 25, 2024 8:44am CDT
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was found dead with several dog bites on his body at an apartment in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night. 

The victim was found unresponsive in the entryway of a two-unit apartment building in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street around 8:30 p.m. 

Police said he had multiple dog bites on his body and several dogs were located in the apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The victim was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as 33-year-old Keshon Bullock, of Cicero. 

His exact cause of death remains under investigation. 