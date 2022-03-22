Man found dead with head trauma during West Side well-being check

A man was found dead Monday night in an Austin apartment after neighbors requested a well-being check.

Police and paramedics forced entry into the second-floor apartment around 8:54 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue and found a 57-year-old man on the bedroom floor, police said.

The man had suffered trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police have not said if they suspect foul play was involved.

Advertisement

Area Five detectives are investigating.