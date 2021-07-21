Elderly man found killed with 'I touch little girls' written on his chest

Police in New York are investigating the murder of an elderly man found dead inside a Staten Island duplex with a disturbing message scrawled on his chest.

The NYPD went to the home on Corson Ave. in the Tompkinsville neighborhood just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

They found an unconscious man lying in the hallway of the home. He was unresponsive and EMS responded.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police sources tell FOX5NY.com that "I touch little girls" was written on the victim's chest with a marker.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing. There have been no arrests.

The victim's identity has not been released by authorities but the Post identified him as 80-year-old Robert Raynor.

