Man found fatally shot in Aurora

A man was fatally shot on Aurora's east side Saturday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Aurora's 911 Telecommunications Center received reports of a man down in the 400 block of Clark Street, authorities said.

Upon arrival, Aurora police officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead after 9 a.m.

Authorities have not released any further information on this incident, and continue to investigate.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.

You can also call the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to report information regarding the incident anonymously.