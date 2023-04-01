Man found fatally shot in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood

A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Lawndale Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was found in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street just after 1 a.m. by officers responding to a call for shots fired.

The victim was laying on the ground with gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made. Area Four detectives are investigating.