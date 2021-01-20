Man found fatally shot in Skokie hotel room: police

A 34-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday in a hotel room in north suburban Skokie, according to police.

Officers were responding to a call of a medical emergency about 4:50 p.m. when they learned that a person may have been shot, and found the man dead with a gunshot wound in a room at the Hampton Inn, 5201 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Dyrek Coleman. He lived in Evanston.

Skokie police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident.