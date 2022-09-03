Man found fatally shot in the chest in Old Town

A man was found fatally shot in Old Town early Saturday.

Just after midnight, Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 1300 block of North Hudson.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 31-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.