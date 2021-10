A man was found dead inside of a portable toilet Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 39-year-old discovered around 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his name.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

