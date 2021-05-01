Man found fatally stabbed in Little Village

A man was found stabbed to death early Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 35-year-old was found on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Christiana Street about 1:30 a.m. with stab wounds to the neck and chest, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.