Man found guilty for fatal Waukegan shooting in 2021

A Lake County jury has found a 43-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery for fatally shooting another man in 2021.

In August 2021, Waukegan police responded to a home for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two men had been shot — one in the head and another in the back.

The man who was shot in the back was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said.

The other victim was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery and survived the gunshot wound to the head.

The jury trial began December 5, 2022, and lasted five days. The accused gunman, Juan Garibay, chose not to testify.

Law enforcement witnesses testified that Garibay's cellphone records showed he was in the area of the shooting when it occurred. Other compelling evidence linked Garibay to the crime scene as well.

Juan Garibay

While awaiting trial, Garibay was being held at the Lake County Jail without bond. He's due back in court for sentencing on January 17, 2023.

Garibay is facing a mandatory prison sentence of 51 years to natural life.

"At sentencing, we will work to make sure this dangerous offender never hurts anyone again," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.