Expand / Collapse search

Cook County man found hiding behind dumpsters after abusing juvenile at gas station: police

By Cody King
Published  November 17, 2025 2:43pm CST
Oak Forest
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 62-year-old Markham man, Froylan Bahena-Vargas, was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched a juvenile girl at a BP gas station in Oak Forest on Nov. 3.
    • He is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and remains detained after a Nov. 13 court appearance; his next hearing is set for Dec. 5.

OAK FOREST - A man is in custody after police say he inappropriately touched a juvenile girl at a gas station in suburban Oak Forest.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at a BP station at 5548 W. 159th St., according to the Oak Forest Police Department.

Police said officers received a report that a man had inappropriately touched a juvenile female. When officers arrived, they found the man hiding near the station’s dumpsters and took him into custody.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Froylan Bahena-Vargas, 62, of Markham. He has been charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, police said.

Pictured is Froylan Bahena-Vargas, 62, of Markham. (Oak Forest PD )

What's next:

Bahena-Vargas appeared for his initial court hearing Nov. 13 at the Bridgeview Courthouse. 

He remains detained, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Oak Forest Police Department.

Oak ForestCrime and Public SafetyNews