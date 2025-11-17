Cook County man found hiding behind dumpsters after abusing juvenile at gas station: police
OAK FOREST - A man is in custody after police say he inappropriately touched a juvenile girl at a gas station in suburban Oak Forest.
What we know:
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at a BP station at 5548 W. 159th St., according to the Oak Forest Police Department.
Police said officers received a report that a man had inappropriately touched a juvenile female. When officers arrived, they found the man hiding near the station’s dumpsters and took him into custody.
Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Froylan Bahena-Vargas, 62, of Markham. He has been charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, police said.
Pictured is Froylan Bahena-Vargas, 62, of Markham. (Oak Forest PD )
What's next:
Bahena-Vargas appeared for his initial court hearing Nov. 13 at the Bridgeview Courthouse.
He remains detained, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Oak Forest Police Department.