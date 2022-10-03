Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.