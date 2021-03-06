Man found shot, dead in fire at abandoned Englewood building: police

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his back Saturday when emergency crews responded to a fire in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was found about 3:10 p.m. when officers arrived to a fire at an abandoned building in the 5900 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police said. He had a gunshot wound to his back and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the man or ruled on a cause of death.

Area One detectives are currently conducting a death investigation.