Man found shot to death in Chicago alley

The Brief A man was found fatally shot in an alley late Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood. No arrests have been made as Area One detectives continue to investigate.



What we know:

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the victim around 11:30 p.m. with several gunshot wounds throughout the body in the 7200 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Thursday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.