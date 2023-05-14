Man found shot in back of the head in Little Italy

A man was found shot in the back of the head inside a car in Little Italy Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 1 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle unresponsive.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

An anonymous witness told officers that two unknown males were seen running from the location of the shooting to a black Infiniti truck.

Two handguns were recovered.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.