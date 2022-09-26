Man found shot in car on South Side

A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.