A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.