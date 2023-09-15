Man found shot near Dearborn Homes

A man was shot in a car Friday morning near Dearborn Homes on Chicago's South Side.

Police found the 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder in a parked car after midnight in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street, police said.

The victim was transported to Insight Hospital where he was listed in good condition. He told police a male got out of a white sedan and shot at him before driving away.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.