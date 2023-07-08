Man found shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man was found shot multiple times on DuSable Lake Shore Drive by 39th Street Beach Saturday morning.

Police say a 43-year-old man was found in the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body around 11:40 a.m.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There are no suspects in custody. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, police say.