Man found shot to death in North Side home: police

A man was shot in the head inside a home in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue just before 9 p.m. and found a 37-year-old man who was unresponsive.

Police say the victim has a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

A woman who was in the house at the time of the incident was transported to the Area Three police station for questioning.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.