Man found shot to death in Roseland

A man was found fatally shot Monday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

Officers found the man, who was in his 30s, lying unresponsive and suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face and one in the back around 12:38 a.m. in the first block of West 111th Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.