A man was found dead on Chicago's far South Side in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood early Sunday.

Police say they got a call of person down and found the unidentified man in the 700 block of East 133rd Street around 2:20 a.m.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.