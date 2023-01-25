Man found shot to death outside Gary home identified

A man found shot to death outside a home in Gary, Indiana Wednesday morning has been identified.

Gary police responded to the 500 block of Chase Street around 7:40 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

Shortly after, police got a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Taney Place, about a block away from the first call.

Officers then found a man with a gunshot wound on Chase Street. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Daqwuan Walker of Gary, who lived on Chase Street. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

The suspects fled on foot and a K9 unit tracked several people of interest to a residence not far from the scene.

No further information is available at this time. Gary Metro Homicide is investigating.