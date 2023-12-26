'It's a miracle he's alive': Man trapped in vehicle for nearly a week in NW Indiana rescued

A man was trapped inside of his crashed truck in Portage, Ind. for nearly a week underneath a bridge on I-94. By nothing short of a miracle, two fishermen found him.

The fishermen were scouting the area for fishing holes on Tuesday when they saw the man's truck under the bridge, partially in the water.

The man, in his 20s and from the South Bend area, is believed to have been trapped in his truck since Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Police say the man travels frequently for work. While he was driving on I-94, his truck went to the right of the highway barrier, went airborne and made its way under the bridge. The truck then rolled to the left underneath, shielding it from passersby above.

"It's a miracle that he's alive," police said during a press conference Tuesday night. "We've been lucky enough that our temperatures have been above normal."

The two fishermen who found the man spoke during the conference, saying their curiosity is what led them to him.

One of the fishermen said he looked inside the vehicle, moved the airbag and saw the man's body.

"I went to touch it and it turned around," he said. "He was alive and he was very happy to see us… He says that he tried yelling and screaming, but nobody would hear him."

When first responders extricated the man from the truck, he was unconscious and had severe, potentially life-threatening injuries.

He was airlifted from the scene to South Bend Memorial Hospital and at last check is still in critical condition, police say.

The man's identity hasn't yet been released.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.