Man gets 5 years for selling hallucinogenics to undercover cops

A 22-year-old man who sold hallucinogenic mushrooms to undercover police officers in the north suburbs was sentenced to five years in prison Friday.

William Sicca III, of McHenry, sold hallucinogenic narcotics to undercover officers on several occasions, according to the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office, including 59 grams of psilocybin mushrooms sold March 9.

Officers also found additional drugs in Sicca’s home after executing a search warrant, prosecutors said.

Sicca pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the state’s attorney’s office.