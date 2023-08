A man fled the scene after being shot in South Shore Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:27 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in an alley in the 7700 block of South Essex when he was shot in the leg, police said.

The man then entered the ambulance, exited the ambulance, got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

No offenders are in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.