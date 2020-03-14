Man gets six years in prison for stealing $225,000 in student loans with help from friends

A man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $225,000 in student loans from the College of DuPage has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Judge Alex McGimpsey handed down the sentence to Cedric Ramsey of Roselle.

An investigation found that Ramsey recruited friends who gave him information to apply for admission to the College of DuPage and get federal loans and grants.

The recruits then withdrew from courses, received tuition refunds, and split the cash with Ramsey.