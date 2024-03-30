Man in 'grave condition' after Gresham shooting: police

A 41-year-old man was sitting in his home when he was gunned down in Gresham. Now, Chicago police say he is in grave condition.

The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of S. Elizabeth.

The man was in his home when someone he knew approached him and fired multiple rounds, according to CPD.

He was shot multiple times in his upper body and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

The shooter got away from the scene before officers arrived and is still on the run.

Police are still investigating.