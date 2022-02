A 36-year-old man was grazed in the face by a bullet in South Chicago Thursday morning.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., in the 8400 block of S. Crandon, the man was outside when he was shot by an unidentified person driving in a gray SUV.

The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital by a family member, police said. He is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.