A man was grazed in a shooting Saturday in South Shore.

The man, 43, heard shots about 5:15 p.m. as he walked in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue and felt a pain on his forehead, Chicago police said.

He was grazed by a bullet and taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

