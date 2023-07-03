Man gunned down outside Chicago Walgreens

A man was killed in a shooting outside a Walgreens store Monday on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 4:55 p.m., police say the male victim was on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of S. Western Ave. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder and buttocks, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.